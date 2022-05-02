Aboriginal Spring market open doors in Langley

Faith Dew participated in the spring market and represented her company, Fern & Flower. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

As much as Jean Dan was excited to bring the Aboriginal spring market to Langley, she couldn’t help but worry a little about the competition.

“It (getting vendors and visitors) can be difficult at times because there are so many spring markets out there,” she admitted.

As Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society’s operation coordinator, she felt her responsibility was to make sure everything went well. Her team’s hard work paid off as they welcomed multiple vendors and served about 50 people during the two-day spring market event.

Selling handmade earrings, accessories, soaps, candles, and home decor items over the weekend, Faith Dew and other vendors celebrated Indigenous culture and shared their craft with one another. The event, which took place Friday April 29, and Saturday April 30, saw participation from city councillor Rosemary Wallace.

Wallace congratulated the society for their first spring market and offered her support to the vendors.

An artisan herself, Dan said she understands the efforts and creativity of people selling their creations at the spring market. She was happy to be able to organize in-person events after two years.

Now that the society is back with public events, Dan hopes to meet new people and connect with the community.

“Because of COVID, the community has been separated. We all need to come together and stay stronger.”

For Dew, too, the event was an opportunity to connect with the community.

She was in the market representing her company, Fern & Flower and selling beaded earrings, hats, lanyards, and more items.

“I am more on the urban Indigenous side… incorporating everyday clothing,” she explained before heading back to her busy table.

Interacting with the visitors, she talked about the dozens of items she had created and was hoping to sell at the spring market.

The Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society, which hosts workshops and events throughout the year supporting Indigenous communities, offered free spots to the vendors.

Coming up next on May 5, the society is organizing a walk to honour Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. For more information, people can visit the society’s website at lfvas.org.

