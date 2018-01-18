Activage at Timms centre urges seniors to get moving

Langley City is offering programs this winter to get seniors off the couch and on their feet.
Choose to Move is a six month program that empowers people over the age of 65 to become active.
The program starts Jan. 29 and runs until June 25.
Activage
Activage is a three-month group activity program which is led by a certified BCRPA fitness leaders, specializing in active aging.
Every week, participants meet for one hour of activity.
This fun, social, and group environment is offered in two separate programs including Mondays, Jan. 22 to April 23, running from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. each session at the Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cresc.
Activage Option Fitness & Sport incorporates fitness, sport and a wider range of activities.
This program runs Mondays, Jan. 22 to April 23 , from 3 to 4 p.m. each session at the centre.
For more information, call the Timms Community Centre at 604-514-2940.
To register online, visit https://ca.apm.activecommunities.com/langleycityrecconnect/