Activage at Timms centre urges seniors to get moving

Every week, participants meet for one hour of activity

A physical and cognitive workout can be just what the doctor ordered for seniors in the first stages of dementia. (submitted)

Langley City is offering programs this winter to get seniors off the couch and on their feet.

The Timms Community Centre has partnered with BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) and the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Hip Health and Mobility to offer free activity programs that encourages seniors to get up, get out and get active.

Choose to Move

Choose to Move is a six month program that empowers people over the age of 65 to become active.

A certified activity coach develops an individualized action plan for each participant including one-on-one consultations and regular check-ins, and additional support is also provided with monthly group motivational meetings.

The program starts Jan. 29 and runs until June 25.

Activage

Activage is a three-month group activity program which is led by a certified BCRPA fitness leaders, specializing in active aging.

Every week, participants meet for one hour of activity.

This fun, social, and group environment is offered in two separate programs including Mondays, Jan. 22 to April 23, running from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. each session at the Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cresc.

Activage Option Fitness & Sport incorporates fitness, sport and a wider range of activities.

This program runs Mondays, Jan. 22 to April 23 , from 3 to 4 p.m. each session at the centre.

For more information, or to attend the information session being held Monday, Jan. 15 from 12:30 to 2 p.m., call the Timms Community Centre at 604-514-2940.

To register online, visit https://ca.apm.activecommunities.com/langleycityrecconnect/