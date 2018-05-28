Another Prince Rupert deer entangled in netting. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

There’s something fishy going on with the deer in Prince Rupert.

On May 28, a buck was seen on Seventh Avenue East with what appears to be green fish netting caught in its antlers. Elaine Hupman, a resident of Seventh Avenue East, said she was brushing her hair in her bathroom when she spotted the deer nibbling at grass and leaves in her backyard.

READ MORE: Hammock deer has celebrity status

“I wasn’t sure if it was a male or female, but then it raised its head and I saw the green netting caught in one of its antlers,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh no! Another Hammy’.”

It’s the second deer that has been spotted wandering the city’s backyards sporting fancy antler attire in the past 12 months. Last summer, another young buck’s antlers became tangled in a backyard hammock on Sixth Avenue East. Police were called in to rescue the deer, and eventually freed it but part of the hammock remained attached to his antler.

The deer continued to roam the streets of Prince Rupert where he became a viral sensation, earning the nickname “Hammy the Deer.”

Similar to Hammy, the netting caught in the buck’s antlers doesn’t appear to be obstructing its field of vision or causing it major discomfort. However, Hupman said she did plan on contacting the conservation officer in Terrace to let him know about the situation.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert RCMP wrangle tangled buck

“I’m still kind of worried about what might happen if he gets caught in a branch and can’t get out,” she said.

Terrace conservation officer could not be reached for comment.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A deer was spotted with green fish netting in its antlers on Seventh Avenue East, on Monday, May 28. The netting does not appear to be causing it any discomfort, and the region’s conservation officer has been contacted. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Previous story
Strawberry season starts in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Langley coaches join elite ‘Wall of Distinction’

Trio of locals who made difference for young athletes in Langley School District

‘Electro-pop’ artist finds inspiration in Canadian folk icon

Jessica Barbour performs Joni Mitchell tribute show, Hunchback musical

Fundraising campaign kicks off for new Langley ER

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation launches a $15-million drive with $7 million already committed.

Langley student a track and field academic standout

Former Walnut Grove Gator at SFU named to GNAC Track and Field All-Academic Teams

WATCH: Lyric video screams of humorous friendship between Langley’s Dallas Smith and Terri Clark

A Walnut Grove country star and a Canadian country legend have now partnered on a fun video.

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

Foreign affairs minister heads to Washington as NAFTA hangs in balance

Canada’s latest reprieve from potentially crippling U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum expires June 1

Hackers say they have client data from BMO and CIBC

The banks say they are conducting a thorough investigation

Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

Constitutional challenge on 90-day prohibitions dismissed

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Langley’s McPhee falls to Barnett’s fists

“Turmoil on 200th” Pro Am Boxing event attracts over a thousand fans

Suspect nearly severs own arm in B.C. gas station robbery attempt

Bystanders save suspect in Nanaimo who cut himself punching through service bay door glass

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Most Read