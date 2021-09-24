An unidentified photo that was donated to the Alder Grove Heritage Society. People are invited to look at local heritage photos and provide any details they may have. (Alder Grove Heritage Society/Special to The Star)

Alder Grove Heritage Society looks to locals to ID those in historic photos

This years’ Community Heritage Day will be on Saturday, Sept.25

Alder Grove Heritage Society is hosting a special history event on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Community Heritage Day will allow visitors to stop by the museum, learn about the history of the Aldergrove community such as farms, businesses and schools as well as surrounding areas.

Alder Grove Heritage Society president Tami Quiring said the event will be special as the museum is putting out a display of never-before-seen photos thanks to a donation of 29 microfilms from the Aldergrove Star newspaper. The material dates from 1957 to 1991.

A handful of photos remain unidentified, and Quiring is hoping visitors will help in naming some of the subjects.

There will be activities for all ages indoors and outdoors. There will also be a special look at what’s coming to the museum next. Masks and social distancing are mandatory, and admission is free.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3190 271st St.

Aldergrove

