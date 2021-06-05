Alder Grove Heritage Society readies for reopening

Tami Quiring talked about the importance of local history on BC Museum Portraits Project

All things Aldergrove history are getting discussed on a new podcast project that was published earlier this week through the BC Museum Portraits Project.

The audio interview and photography initiative, hosted by Spencer Stuart, aims to archive the institutional memory of the province’s museums.

Tami Quiring, president of the Alder Grove Heritage Society, appears on the podcast, which she noted was recorded just under one year ago.

“As I still live here, it’s partly my responsibility to share those stories and see that they are remembered,” Quiring states in the interview, explaining her family roots go back to 1888.

In the 20-minute conversation, Quiring discusses the formation of the heritage society in 1989, establishment of the telephone museum building, the importance of community heritage education, and how some iconic places like the local bowling alley came to be.

“We need to expand our ethnic history,” she also said, noting more First Nations and early Indo-Canadian farmer stories are wanted by the society to fully tell the local history.

She also laughed, noting the last taped interview she ever did was sometime in the 1980s – and never anything relating to the museum.

Audio is not the only way people can connect with the heritage society this summer – Quiring noted that big plans to reopen the museum to the public is underway.

“We will be open on Canada Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – social distancing and masks required – then we hope to be open every Sunday 12 to 4 p.m beginning July 4,” Quiring explained.

The society is also participating in Historic Places Day in July to encourage visitation, and will hold another heritage event later in the year to collect more information, history, and donations.

“We have an outdoor meeting at the museum on June 9 at 7 p.m.,” Quiring added, “open to all.”

The Telephone Museum is located at 3190 271 St.

People can find out more details on the society at www.telephonemuseum.ca.

