Someone vandalized the Telephone Museum and Archives in Aldergrove. (Tami Quiring/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Someone vandalized the Telephone Museum and Archives in Aldergrove. (Tami Quiring/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Alder Grove Heritage Society vandalized with bright pink graffiti

Tami Quiring, president of the society, said its the second incident involving that writing style

Almost five days after the incident, Tami Quiring, president of the Alder Grove Heritage Society, is still trying to clean graffiti written on the historic Telephone Museum building that she found on Halloween night.

”I tried to clean some the other day, but need to try something else,” she told the Aldergrove Star.

Initials and symbols were written on one of the outside posts along the veranda in bright pink.

READ MORE: Langley Community Police Offices won’t re-open until the new year

“This is the second time the building has been tagged by the same pen colour and probably the same person,” Quiring wrote in a Facebook post, asking for anyone to come forward with information.

The 110-year-old heritage building at 3190 272nd St. houses archives and items that detail Aldergrove’s history.

”If you are this person’s parent, could you please send him or her over to the museum to clean up their mess so that one of our volunteers doesn’t have to do it for them?” she went on to write. “Also please convey to them the importance of having respect for the buildings in our community.”

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call RCMP.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveMuseum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A six-year war: battle against blackberries in Langley
Next story
VIDEO: Langley City is one mural closer to Chemainus

Just Posted

The Langley RCMP executed a warrant on a Willoughby home Oct. 30 and seized about $20,000 in merchandise. (Langley RCMP)
Langley RCMP warrant turns up more than 100 stolen high-end household goods

Fraudulent credit cards were used for curbside pickups at local businesses

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
New coronavirus exposures at Langley auto dealership and private school

Fraser Health is tracking those who may be affected by these newest incidents

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey immigration fraud case back in court late December

A Langley couple and a Surrey businessman facing numerous charges related to immigration fraud are set to appear in Surrey provincial court on December 29

Open houses could be off the table for the near future for realtors across B.C. (Langley Advance Times files)
Call off open houses to combat COVID: B.C. real estate groups

With numbers rising, real estate associations are calling for a temporary halt

Artist Judy Pohl attended the unveiling her transportation-themed mural at Langley City’s Linwood Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley City is one mural closer to Chemainus

New public art pays tribute to public transit

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Paul Prestbakmo died early Aug. 16, 2019, following an early-morning stabbing in South Surrey. (Facebook photo)
Surrey youths accused in assault of senior, fatal stabbing to be tried on charges simultaneously

Pair accused in mechanic’s death and aggravated assault of White Rock senior remain in custody

Scene of a traffic crash in Whalley that sent a Transit Police officer and another person to hospital late Wednesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fugitive at large as transit cop, another driver sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash

The crash happened at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police are hunting for Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 33

Skully White (right), owner/operator of Lullys Food Experience, is donating a kidney to customer Tim Hiscock. The pair’s surgery has been booked for Dec. 14 in Vancouver. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Kidney-transplant surgery scheduled for Abbotsford ‘hot dog king’ and recipient

Funds raised for Skully White while he’s off work after he donates kidney to Tim Hiscock

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A large crane that collapsed rests on top of cargo containers on a freighter at Port Metro Vancouver’s Vanterm facility, in Vancouver on January 28, 2019. The Transportation Safety Board says the Port of Vancouver may be close to exceeding its ability to safely handle large-sized container ships. The board makes the comment in its report into a January 2019 incident where the container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into its berth at the Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Container vessels may be outgrowing Port of Vancouver: Transportation Safety Board

Container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

Most Read