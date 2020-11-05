Alder Grove Heritage Society vandalized with bright pink graffiti

Tami Quiring, president of the society, said its the second incident involving that writing style

Someone vandalized the Telephone Museum and Archives in Aldergrove. (Tami Quiring/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Almost five days after the incident, Tami Quiring, president of the Alder Grove Heritage Society, is still trying to clean graffiti written on the historic Telephone Museum building that she found on Halloween night.

”I tried to clean some the other day, but need to try something else,” she told the Aldergrove Star.

Initials and symbols were written on one of the outside posts along the veranda in bright pink.

“This is the second time the building has been tagged by the same pen colour and probably the same person,” Quiring wrote in a Facebook post, asking for anyone to come forward with information.

The 110-year-old heritage building at 3190 272nd St. houses archives and items that detail Aldergrove’s history.

”If you are this person’s parent, could you please send him or her over to the museum to clean up their mess so that one of our volunteers doesn’t have to do it for them?” she went on to write. “Also please convey to them the importance of having respect for the buildings in our community.”

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call RCMP.

