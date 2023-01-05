A mud-splattered excavator was digging up the site of the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A mud-splattered excavator was digging up the site of the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Alder Grove Town Centre project foundations taking shape

Workers are preparing site of former mall for multi-building residential complex

Workers were preparing the site of the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4, with multiple excavators and other heavy-duty equipment digging out ground for the residential project where a former shopping mall once stood at 3100 272nd St.

One of the workers at the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The first three yet-to-be-completed buildings are completely sold out. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One of the workers at the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The first three yet-to-be-completed buildings are completely sold out. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The new development, built by Janda Group, will include three six-storey buildings with residential condos and ground-level commercial space, a 10-storey tower with four levels of public parking and six levels of residential housing, plus a stand-alone two-level daycare.

About 300 homes will be made available as part of the first phase, which was expected to take around two years to complete.

Workers were preparing the site of the foundation for the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The first three yet-to-be-completed buildings are completely sold out. .(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Workers were preparing the site of the foundation for the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The first three yet-to-be-completed buildings are completely sold out. .(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A road, “Aldergrove Centre Drive,” will circle through the complex from 272nd Street to Fraser Highway.

Phase one, three of the buildings planned for the site, has been completely sold out, and those interested in phase two, a fourth building planned for next to Bertrand Creek, are being invited to register online at https://atcliving.com/ for email updates.

A future phase will see a fifth residential structure going up where the sale presentation centre is currently located on Fraser Highway, next to the planned 10-storey Vanetta building on Fraser Highway.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Town Centre to be built on ‘historic land’

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Aldergrove Mall walls come down as demolition continues

AldergroveLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Local Aldergrove man hosts free clothing drive for community

Just Posted

A mixed-use housing building under construction in Langley City on Dec. 5, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Home sales hit new low as Langley prices keep dropping

A mud-splattered excavator was digging up the site of the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Alder Grove Town Centre project foundations taking shape

Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes2U is a retired marketing professional. He has organized multiple clothing drives in Surrey, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Langley since 2002. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local Aldergrove man hosts free clothing drive for community

A previous windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Strong winds forecast for Lower Mainland: weather statement in effect