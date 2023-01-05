Alder Grove Town Centre project foundations taking shape

A mud-splattered excavator was digging up the site of the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Workers were preparing the site of the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4, with multiple excavators and other heavy-duty equipment digging out ground for the residential project where a former shopping mall once stood at 3100 272nd St.

One of the workers at the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The first three yet-to-be-completed buildings are completely sold out. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The new development, built by Janda Group, will include three six-storey buildings with residential condos and ground-level commercial space, a 10-storey tower with four levels of public parking and six levels of residential housing, plus a stand-alone two-level daycare.

About 300 homes will be made available as part of the first phase, which was expected to take around two years to complete.

Workers were preparing the site of the foundation for the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The first three yet-to-be-completed buildings are completely sold out. .(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A road, “Aldergrove Centre Drive,” will circle through the complex from 272nd Street to Fraser Highway.

Phase one, three of the buildings planned for the site, has been completely sold out, and those interested in phase two, a fourth building planned for next to Bertrand Creek, are being invited to register online at https://atcliving.com/ for email updates.

A future phase will see a fifth residential structure going up where the sale presentation centre is currently located on Fraser Highway, next to the planned 10-storey Vanetta building on Fraser Highway.

