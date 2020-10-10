Volunteers at a recent Clothes2U event (Ernie Jantzen/special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove agency holds a Halloween-themed giveaway in Maple Ridge

Clothes for boys and girls, ladies tops, bottoms, sleepwear, baby clothes, accessories and diapers

An Aldergrove agency that distributes free supplies to people in need is holding it’s first Halloween-themed event.

As the founder and president of Clothes2U, Ernie Jantzen, explained, it was the result of an unexpected opportunity that came about, courtesy of a volunteer with the registered non-profit society.

“She always dreamed of opening a studio, and when she did, she offered it,” Jantzen elaborated.

It’s a small venue, so Jantzen decided to goo with a smaller, Halloween-themed event that, he stressed, is a not about giving away free Halloween costumes.

“Halloween kind of fits in [as a theme],” Jantzen remarked.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Clothes2U gives back to those in need

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Halloween Handouts Event will be held from from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Aloha Life Studio, 11781 Fraser St. in Maple Ridge.

Volunteers will be giving away clothes for boys and girls, ladies tops, bottoms, sleepwear, lingerie, baby clothes, accessories and diapers free to those in need. Admission is $2, (11 and under free) and face masks are mandatory.

No more than 10 people can be allowed inside the studio at a time, so as to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.

READ ALSO: Clothes encounters

Appointments can be made by emailing clothes2u2002@gmail.com

Now in its 18th year of operation, Clothes2you distributes donated goods at organized events held in schools and churches across metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

There is no storefront, the help is only available through the events.

Clothes2U was an offshoot from a single parents group started by Jantzen in the 1990’s.

“Some clothes were available for the single parents to take at the meetings but it slowly developed a life of it’s own,” the website described.

The first clothing giveaway was held in the parking lot of Nicomekl Elementary School in Langley in partnership with Home Church Langley.

For more information, to donate clothes or money (for gas), to see upcoming events or to volunteer with the non-profit society, visit www.clothes2u.ca or call 604-857-4617.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Group behind Sources Langley Food Bank offers enhanced mental health help

Just Posted

Langley’s Danny Im wins again as Maple Leaf Junior Golf tour draws to a close

Now, the national competition

Aldergrove agency holds a Halloween-themed giveaway in Maple Ridge

Clothes for boys and girls, ladies tops, bottoms, sleepwear, baby clothes, accessories and diapers

LETTER: Langley letter writer wonders about responsibilities that come with rights

Anti-mask advocates talk about rights and freedoms but not responsibilities and civic duty

A delayed West Coast League debut for Langley player

Russell Young will play for the Victoria franchise next year

Shortlist of Langley chamber award winners revealed

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce will recognize 40 nominees on Oct. 22

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Most Read