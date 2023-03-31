Aldergrove animal sanctuary could use a helping hand

Happy Herd is home to about 40 animals and would welcome additional volunteers

There are five mini goats at Happy Herd Farm. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

There are more than 40 rescued animals who call the Happy Herd Farm their home in Aldergrove, and they rely on volunteers for their care.

The farm is entirely volunteer-run and funded by donations.

Diane Walsh, co-founder, said they have a group of volunteers every day at 9:30 a.m. for about two hours to do most of the cleaning, feeding, and changing the water for the animals.

A second group comes at 3 p.m. to do some cleaning, feed the animals dinner, and move them as needed.

Volunteers sweep the courts and the houses of the animals, and replace hay for the lambs, pigs, donkey, and cows.

“The cows are probably the hardest part, because you’re taking out, sometimes, six or seven wheelbarrows of ugly hay and poo, and it’s a long walk,” Walsh explained.

There is also an option for volunteers to give the guided tours on the farm, which will be starting in the coming weeks.

Volunteer Coreen is hosting Sunday brunch for the goats & sheep. #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/VOLW0kUBVC — The Happy Herd 🌱 (@TheHappyHerd) February 12, 2023

People interested in volunteering don’t need prior experience, because the farm provides training, but Walsh said it’s a benefit.

However, those who volunteer must be 16 years or older, be able to commit to a regular schedule, and have their own mode of transportation — public transportation does not reach the farm.

“We’ve got volunteers who have been coming anywhere between four and seven years,” she added. “They’re like family.”

More can be found on the sanctuary at www.happyherd.org.

Lucy the pig is one of the first residents at Happy Herd Farm at five years old. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The goats at Happy Herd were rescued from a variety of situations, including abandonment. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Volunteer Glenda Issac checked on Lucy the pig during her nap after lunch. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

A memorial wall is dedicated to the animals that have passed away at Happy Herd Farm. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Volunteer Glenda Issac helps look after the many animals at Happy Herd Farm. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Happy Herd Farm is a registered charity sanctuary providing a forever home to rescued animals. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)