Aldergrove animal shelter in need of walkers, feeders, and general caretakers

Langley Animals Protection Society is looking to fill in shifts for a number of volunteer positions

Langley Animal Protection Society is in need of volunteers. (Special to The Star)

The team at Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is looking to fill in shifts for a number of volunteer positions at the shelter this spring.

Dog walking, cat care, kennel and administration assistance are needed from Monday to Friday in both the morning and afternoon, as well as the odd Saturday.

Anyone interested in helping out during any of these shifts can email drew.harkness@lapsbc.ca.

Please note current COVID-19 Response Plan to ensure safety.

LAPS is a registered non-profit charitable society established in 2003 by a group of volunteers to care for animals in need.

More information about the organization can be found at www.lapsbc.ca.

The Patti Dale Animal Shelter is located at 26220 56 Ave.

READ MORE: Langley Animal Protection Society says goodbye to longtime volunteers

For those wanting to only help on short notice can join the virtual Furry Tails race on Saturday, May 1..

Participants can choose to do a five kilometer, 10 kilometer, half, or full marathon at their own pace and own location – posting their results online.

All money from registration fees and donations will go towards helping animals in need at the shelter.

People can register now until April 29 by visiting raceroster.com/events/2021/37788/laps-2021-furry-tails-virtual-race.

AldergroveAnimal Shelters