Aldergrove ‘bag ladies’ turn shopping bags into sleeping mats for homeless

Bags to Bedzzz – a subsidiary of Mission-based group Giving Back – turns shopping bags into padding delivered to local shelters to hand out to those in need.

“It helps to keep people living outside stay warmer, drier and healthier by insulating them from the cold, damp ground,” said self-professed “bag lady” and volunteer Brenda Moreno.

The Aldergrove weaving chapter was first started by Barb Taylor, in 2016, and has been donating mats to street sleepers ever since.

The initiative also works to keep more plastic out of local landfills.

The group, who meets a few times a month, gathers anywhere from 400 to 700 clean plastic grocery bags to weave into one sleeping mat at a time.

“It’s really a win-win situation,” Moreno emphasized.

RELATED: Mom delivers plastic mats to Langley’s homeless

This month Moreno presented the group’s plan to sales manager of Langley’s Country Lumber, Jordan West, and asked if the company might be interested in helping donate supplies for looms used to weave mats.

Country Lumber stepped up “without hesitation” to provide 2×3’s, dowelling and even drill bits to the group, Moreno said.

The company donated enough lumber to make eight looms, or apparatuses used for weaving.

Bags to Bedzzz – Aldergrove would like to thank their newly crowned “Lumber Kings” Jordan, Brad and the rest of the team for their continued support in the endeavour.

The goodwill group is currently accepting donations of clean grocery bags, which must arrive to the group already flattened and stacked. New member applications are also welcome.

“We are hoping to create a great many mats for next winter with the community’s help,” Moreno finished.

Those interested in donating to can contact Barb Taylor at bags2bedzzz@gmail.com.

 

The Aldergrove chapter was first started by Barb Taylor, in 2016, and has been donating mats to street sleepers ever since. (Submitted photo)

