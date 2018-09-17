LAURA HUNT PHOTOS: A good crowd of supporters turned out despite Sunday’s downpour for Aldergrove’s 38th annual Terry Fox Run.

Aldergrove braves downpour for Terry Fox

A good crowd of supporters turned out for Aldergrove’s 38th annual Terry Fox Run

A good crowd of supporters turned out despite Sunday’s downpour for Aldergrove’s 38th annual Terry Fox Run.

Held at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre on Sunday, Sept. 16, the run began at 10 a.m.

Participants had the choice of running, walking, biking and blading, and the option of 2, 5, and 10 km distances.

Registration was by donation and there is no minimum pledge amount.

For more information, please contact: The Terry Fox Foundation, BC & Yukon 1-888-836-9786 or donna.white@terryfoxrun.org/.

The website is http://www.terryfox.org/

 

