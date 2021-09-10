Aldergrove businesses roll out red carpet for guests coming to Cruise-In

With 50,000 people known to attend, thousands of dollars will be spent locally

Though Cruise-In is being welcomed back by vehicle enthusiasts far and wide, there’s another group celebrating the annual charity car show’s return – that’s local business owners.

The COVID-19 pandemic had barred many locals from even being able to shop in their own community. With the cancellation of Cruise-In during 2020, a hefty amount of revenue was lost.

More than 50,000 people pack into the Fraser Highway drag between 264th and 272nd Streets – a number nearly three times the size of Aldergrove’s population.

Jodi Steeves, president of the Aldergrove Business Association, explained to Black Press Media that her organization alerted restaurants and businesses to prepare for more staffing and food during Cruise-In.

Packets have even been distributed in the past to help break down the event’s schedule and what business owners can typically expect.

“The return of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In will be a blessing to local businesses, and a fun event for residents to look forward to,” Steeves said. “We are confident that attendees will continue to follow the government’s COVID-19 protocols as they have done so well over the past year to ensure a safe and successful event for all involved.”

This will be the fourth year that the Cruise-In has taken place in Aldergrove.

In 2017 – the Cruise-In’s first year in Aldergrove – a Langley Township survey estimated $311,000 in net improvements for local businesses from the event.

Two years later, 20 Aldergrove business owners took a detailed ABA Cruise-In survey. The majority, whether or not they felt they garnered profit from the event, were in favour of it returning again.

Val Gafka, Township of Langley’s senior manager of economic investment and development, added that anchored annual events such as the Langley Cruise-In contribute to the cultural and economic fabric of the community.

“In addition to illustrating quality of life aspects such as entertainment, volunteerism, charity fundraising, etc., event registrants and spectators all contribute significantly – in a relatively short period of time – through direct, indirect, and induced spend in the Township. Events and festivals are an integral part of celebrating our community’s spirit and pride,” Gafka said.

