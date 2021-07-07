Aldergrove can have their say in what new neighbourhood hub building will be called

Langley Meals on Wheels will be operating out of former Fire Hall No. 3 – constructed in 1959

Langley Meals on Wheels new Aldergrove Neighbourhood Hub will be at the former Aldergrove Fire Hall and Milsean Coffee Shop at 2900 272nd Street. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove residents can have their say on what the Aldergrove Neighbourhood Hub will officially be named.

Langley Meals on Wheels (LMOW) recently announced the Township of Langley leased the former Aldergrove Fire Hall at 2900 272nd Street to bring programs and services including food sources, programs, learning new skills, and volunteer opportunities.

Program manager Bard Stack said LMOW is asking the community to help pick a name that represents the history of the building along with the new beginnings for the space.

“We would love to have as much input as possible,” Stack explained. “We will have a small committee to choose the name and then announce it to the community.”

Stack noted that the building was originally constructed in 1959 as a fire hall.

Fire Hall No. 3 were created by AVFD president George MacDonald and approved in 1958, after an agreement was reached those costs would be limited to $14,000 – though it ultimately exceeded that budget by a few thousand dollars.

The plans for the Fire Hall were based upon the design of a hall in Florence, South Dakota, which has since been demolished.

Construction was completed in 1959 on the 2,850 square foot building, featuring concrete block construction and an internal timber structure, and it was officially opened on Oct. 10 of that year.

Each neighbourhood’s “volunteer” fire department enlisted the help of local men to answer emergency calls.

As the community grew, so too did the demand for essential services; increased community development resulted in the expansion of the Fire Hall in 1977.

In 2001, the Township constructed a new fire hall, resulting in Fire Hall No. 3 being sold in 2002, whereupon it was rezoned to allow a conversion to commercial and residential use. Milsean Shoppe was run in this location from 2002 to 2018.

Fire Hall No. 3 remains the oldest surviving station in Langley.

Now, LMOW will lead the Aldergrove Neighbour Hub starting this year, centered around their core meal program. Planning includes a commercial kitchen, volunteer run internet cafe, ongoing local artisan displays, and healthy food.

People can submit suggestions to barbs@lmow.ca by Saturday, July 10.

