Metro Vancouver is encouraging people to reduce the amount of garbage they generate that ends up in landfills such as this one in Delta. (Black Press Media files)

Metro Vancouver is encouraging people to reduce the amount of garbage they generate that ends up in landfills such as this one in Delta. (Black Press Media files)

Aldergrove can help put waste in its place

Spring campaign highlights what items are accepted at transfer station and proper disposal

Cleaning out the cluttered garage or clearing away jam-packed closets this spring?

It can be difficult to know where to take items that can be reused or recycled, but Metro Vancouver has launched the 2021 edition of the Waste in Its Place campaign in hopes spreading awareness about recycling and disposal options.

“Abandoning household items on public or private property is considered illegal dumping,” a Metro Vancouver media spokesperson explained. “A desk left in a lane-way, a mattress placed behind an apartment building, or bags of garbage dropped next to a public bin – it’s all illegal and it costs taxpayers millions of dollars each year to clean up.”

The Langley Recycling and Waste Centre, located at 1070 272 St. in Aldergrove, accepts regular garbage, green waste, and recyclables.

Most recyclables are accepted free of charge, however, there are fees for mattresses and gypsum drywall, the spokesperson said.

Details on which items go where can be found at www.metrovancouver.org/services/solid-waste/garbage-recycling/transfer-stations/langley-transfer-station.

Because of COVID-29, a planned Langley Township-wide garage sale is postponed until further notice.

Langley City and Langley Township both offer residential pick up for up to four large items per year, by appointment (call 604-530-3939).

“We also recommend Metro Vancouver Recycles, which is our web app with a directory and map of all recycling, donation and disposal services in the region,” the spokesperson added.

Township mayor Jack Froese said a lot of people will have a mattress and not know what to do with it so they just dump it on the road and it costs the Township money to clean it up.

“I drive down some of our beautiful streets and it just sickens me to see the litter dumped,” Froese said. “It costs us time and resources – we don’t know if its hazardous sometimes, which takes up for time and money.”

Nationally, Froese said there is a lot being looked at right now to reduce packaging.

“We want to start with businesses and reduce the amount of waste before it gets to the consumer,” he explained.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver residents tossed half a billion masks, gloves, wipes into landfills last year

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been a common waste item for the past 12 months. Metro Vancouver is encouraging people to choose reusable fabric masks instead of disposable ones or sanitizer instead of gloves to limit the amount of waste.

To dispose of single-use personal hygiene items like masks, gloves, or used tissues, they should be in a plastic bag and place securely in a garbage bin.

People are asked to double bag these items if they are feeling sick or caring for someone who is sick.

Froese said there are a lot of resources out there, particularly pointing to the Waste In Its Place campaign.

“We all have to do our part and put the waste where it belongs,” Froese added.

More tips and information can be found at https://recycling.metrovancouver.org

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveMetro Vancouverspring

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley woman nominated for Women of Distinction Award

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver is encouraging people to reduce the amount of garbage they generate that ends up in landfills such as this one in Delta. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove can help put waste in its place

Spring campaign highlights what items are accepted at transfer station and proper disposal

New traffic lights at the railroad tracks in Fort Langley, seen here on Tuesday, March 24, are a response to tougher federal rail safety regulations. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Tougher federal safety laws are why new traffic lights have gone up in Fort Langley

Transport Canada has set a deadline of Nov. 28 to meet new grade crossing rules

Zenabis, a cannabis firm with a major operation in Langley, now has distribution deals in every Canadian province and territory (Black Press Media files)
Zenabis closes deals that will give it Canada-wide distribution

Cannabis company with major Langley operation calls it ‘benchmark’ moment

YWCA Metro Vancouver has announced Langley's Alyssa Barry as a nominee in the category of “Business & the Professions” for its 38th annual Women of Distinction Awards. The virtual event will take place June 7, 2021. (YWCA)
Langley woman nominated for Women of Distinction Award

Virtiual event will take place June 7

Overdose fatalities continued to rise throughout B.C., in the first two months of 2021 (BCEHS photo illustration)
Five fatal drug overdoses in two months reported in Langley

Provincial rate rose 107 per cent, British Columbia Coroners Service reports

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Most Read