Aldergrove car show raises $11K to help two men fighting cancer

It was a record for the annual Old Farts Car Club event

This year’s Old Farts Car Club show raised a record $11,339 to help two families battling cancer. Dad Tyson (left) and granddad Roly attended the cheque presentation at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. (Special to Black Press Media)

A good turnout for the latest Old Farts Car Club show raised a record $11,339 for a Langley City dad and an Abbotsford grandfather who are fighting cancer.

On Saturday, July 22, Tyson, from Langley City, and Roly from Abbotsford, posed with the cheque they will be sharing at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch 65 at 26607 Fraser Hwy, the site of the July 16 car show fundraiser.

Tyson (who asked that his last name not be used), has been battling cancer since 2020, when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer while Roland “Roly” Patrick is fighting prostate cancer.

It was more than double the amount the show raised the previous year, the first time it was held at the Legion branch, when it drew just 40 cars but still raised $5,700 for the family of a two-year-old-boy with liver cancer.

Their second year at their new location was a lot bigger, with 111 cars fitting into the parking lot, and the lawn at the rear, and at least another 30 vehicles lined up along 32nd Avenue who couldn’t find a space, where the drivers parked and walked in to see the show.

Next year, organizers are confident they will be able to accommodate more cars by adjusting parking spaces.

Held to help cover expenses for cancer patients, the annual car show fundraiser is scheduled every year on the weekend closest to July 13, the birthday of Godfrey Hamon, an original member of the OFCC, who died from cancer in 2018 – soon after he was diagnosed.

More information can be found online at https://ofcc.ca.

