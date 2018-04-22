Aldergrove celebrates Arbour Day: VIDEO

The sound of First Nations drumming greeted guests at the Township of Langley’s Arbor Day celebration Sunday afternoon at Philip Jackman Park.

Trees were planted in memory of Langley’s community volunteers and youngsters enjoyed being hoisted as far as they dared into the sky with the help of Langley’s professional arborists.

The Township of Langley handed out bags of composted manure from the Township’s solid waste and recycling department and crabapple tree seedlings were also given out to those who wished to plant them in their gardens.

The annual event coincides with Earth Day.