John Morrow photo: Yevshan Dancers perform prior to dinner at this year’s Malanka (Ukranian New Year’s celebration ) Saturday night.

Aldergrove celebrates Ukrainian New Year

Yevshan Ukrainian Dancers performed at Malanka festivities held in Aldergrove on Saturday

Abbotsford’s colourful Yevshan Ukrainian Dancers performed at Malanka festivities held in Aldergrove on Saturday.

The festivities marking the Ukrainian new year were held at the Sts. Joachim and Ann’s Church Hall in Aldergrove.

 

John Morrow photo: Yevshan Ukranian dancer, five year old Sienna performs during Malanka (Ukrainian New Year).

Aldergrove gym offers free women's self-defense course
Bird count scheduled for Langley area

