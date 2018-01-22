Aldergrove celebrates Ukrainian New Year

Yevshan Ukrainian Dancers performed at Malanka festivities held in Aldergrove on Saturday

John Morrow photo: Yevshan Dancers perform prior to dinner at this year’s Malanka (Ukranian New Year’s celebration ) Saturday night.

The festivities marking the Ukrainian new year were held at the Sts. Joachim and Ann’s Church Hall in Aldergrove.