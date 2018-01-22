Aldergrove celebrates Ukrainian New Year

Abbotsford’s colourful Yevshan Ukrainian Dancers performed at Malanka festivities held in Aldergrove on Saturday.
The festivities marking the Ukrainian new year were held at the Sts. Joachim and Ann’s Church Hall in Aldergrove.
Volunteers collect data that is shared with the Metro Vancouver regional authority
Dallas Smith celebrates another #1 chart topping single with his latest song, Sleepin’ Around.
Arrest warrant still stands for Bryce Scott Telford
Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down while on his way home from dinner with his family
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
At issue is a ban on substituting American ads with Canadian ones during the game’s broadcast
Debbie Anderson the latest from group to face jail for teaching debunked ‘natural person’ theory
Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.
Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is looking for new faces and fresh ideas
The Foundry will also offer a free bully defense workshop for kids
An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store
Creston Concert Society presents the first performance of 2018 Buzz Salutes Gershwin