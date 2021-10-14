Aldergrove cheerleaders gear up for in-person competitons

Athletes at Infinity Cheer Elite excited to get back to normal

An Aldergrove cheerleading team gets ready for in-person competition.

Infinity Cheer Elite athletes, are getting ready to take the stage at their first in-person competition in more than a year.

The athletes 2020 cheer season, was taken over when the pandemic hit, in-person practice and competitions we’re cancelled.

One cheerleader, Meenda Goundrey, said it was hard to transition from being at practice three times a week to not being able to practice at all.

“It was hard because you see your teammates and friends at the gym everyday and then all the sudden, we can’t be there at all,” Goundrey added.

Goundrey, her coaches, and teammates decided to continue practice via Zoom, meeting one to two times a week.

Alanna Mcmillan, owner and coach, said cheerleading is about the bond between the team and she didn’t want the pandemic to interfere with the bond the girls had built.

“The rules came into effect when the team was just starting to bond and become close which, is what this sport is about, so we had to find a way to keep everyone in touch, without being in person,” said Mcmillan.

After months of Zoom practices, the BC Cheerleading Association announced a three step plan, gyms needed to follow if athletes were going to be coming back.

“We went through a three phase plan, we had to go through three weeks of stunting with only five people per group, while maintaining six feet apart the rest of practice, then we moved to phase two, where it’s almost practice as normal and then phase three is where we can go compete,” said Mcmillan.

The team is currently in phase three, they practice in-person, gearing up to compete against hundreds of other athletes.

“I’m excited and happy to be back to normal with my team. I can’t wait to get back to going to real competitions and having that feeling of competing again,” said Goundrey.

Mid-November will be the first in-person competition for BC cheerleaders.

Competitions are set to go on as usual, with dozens of teams travelling to compete.

Masks are mandatory inside the venue at all times, staff will be checking for proof of vaccination for athletes age 22 and older, and coaches who coach any athlete age 22 or older.

