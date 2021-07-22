Six-year-old Aldergrove resident Kinsley Moore has taken to cleaning up the streets with BBQ tongs and garbage bags. (Chelsea Moore/Special to The Star)

Six-year-old Aldergrove resident Kinsley Moore has taken to cleaning up the streets with BBQ tongs and garbage bags. (Chelsea Moore/Special to The Star)

Aldergrove child tackles trash armed with shopping bags and barbecue tongs

Kinsley Moore grew tired of the garbage on her morning walks with Mom and decided to do something

Chelsea Moore and her soon-to-be-six-year-old daughter Kinsley didn’t like the amount of trash they would see on their walks around Aldergrove.

Residing just off of 32nd Ave and 276th Street, the pair walks together every morning.

“Since the beginning of summer, my daughter is completely saddened by the amount of trash we find on our walks,” Moore told The Star. “So, I went to the dollar store and bought her barbecue tongs and a pair of gloves.”

The mother and daughter pick up garbage and fill up one shopping bag – sometimes more – each day.

READ MORE: I hate plastic with a passion and that is what fuels my ambition to help the planet

“She wants to share and show people how easy it is to pick up trash. She also wants to ask people if they see any trash to pick it up,” Moore added. “Every little bit counts.”

Moore said Kinsley specifically wanted to share her efforts with The Star because she knew many people read the newspaper and she wants to spread the word to help save the Earth.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveRecycling

Previous story
VIDEO: “Mario Kart” fundraiser for Langley Food Bank fully booked, but walk-ins welcome

Just Posted

Six-year-old Aldergrove resident Kinsley Moore has taken to cleaning up the streets with BBQ tongs and garbage bags. (Chelsea Moore/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove child tackles trash armed with shopping bags and barbecue tongs

Giants head coach Michael Dyck and Giants athletic therapist Mike Burnstein have been named to Canada’s national junior hockey team. (Jamison Derksen/Giants)
Giants coach, athletic therapist named to Canada’s Junior national team

IHIT officers are asking for public tips from anyone who recognizes this red Ford F-150 pickup truck. (IHIT)
IHIT seeks tips on distinctive pickup truck linked to Langley murder

Kari Simpson was slated to speak at a youth conference that was to take place at the Anvil Centre until New Westminster cancelled the booking. (Langley Advance Times files)
New West wrong to cancel church event over controversial Langley activist: courts