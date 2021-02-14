Organizations from across the province, including the BC Notaries Association, have come together to support the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s virtual Breakfast to Remember fundraiser on March 4. (Alzheimer Society of B.C./Special to The Star)

Aldergrove comes together to help provide dementia support at virtual breakfast

A morning of talks over breakfast will take place virtually on March 4, from 7:30 to 9 a.m

This March, people in Aldergrove and across B.C. will take action and attempt to change the future for the estimated 70,000 people living with dementia in B.C. at Breakfast to Remember – the Alzheimer Society’s of B.C.’s virtual fundraiser.

The event, a morning of inspiring talks over breakfast, will take place on March 4, from 7:30 – 9 a.m.

It features a keynote address and live Q&A with astronaut Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space.

For one organization devoted to supporting legal professionals, partnering with the Alzheimer Society of B.C. provided an opportunity to educate its members about dementia and give back to clientele who will need to access dementia support.

It’s a partnership that aligns with the Society’s work to make the province more supportive for people affected by dementia – work that includes the development of resources for legal professionals, such as a guide to help make legal environments more dementia friendly.

READ MORE: Care home staff struggle to isolate dementia patients during outbreaks

R. Chad Rintoul, chief executive officer of the BC notaries association and event sponsor, said not only his he keen to support the Alzheimer Society of B.C., but notaries can learn to help identify the signs of dementia in their clients and be a part of a resource network that ensures dignity and respect for the person living with dementia.

“Notaries are in communities throughout B.C. and have the opportunity in their practice every day to reach a variety of clients, so this partnership is very poignant,” Rintoul added.

To learn more, or to purchase tickets, visit BreakfastToRemember.ca.

Aldergrove

