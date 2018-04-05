KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Community Association directors Dianne Kask, Andrew Sigalet and Jessica Horst invite the public to the first official meeting on April 20.

Aldergrove Community Ass’n. to hold first official meeting

Residents are invited to hear and discuss Aldergrove issues on April 20

Residents are invited to have their say on local issues at the first official meeting of the newly-formed Aldergrove Community Association (ACA).

Topics on the agenda include an introduction to Cpl. Kurt Neuman, the new Langley RCMP officer in charge of the Aldergrove Community Policing Office. Neuman will speak about crime prevention and Florence Fowler will speak about Block Watch.

The ACA board will also be sharing results of the survey from the introductory meeting on Feb. 16.

Other items on the agenda include the Township’s response to ACA regarding Aldergrove traffic improvements, discussion of meetings with the Community Consultative Group and the Township’s Transportation Technologist and input from residents of the 264th Street and 4th Ave neighbourhood who are concerned about the light pollution from the greenhouses growing cannabis, one of the largest operations in Canada.

In a statement from ACA board directors Jessica Horst, Dianne Kask and Andrew Sigalet, the ACA thanked the public for their attendance at the introductory meeting held Feb. 16: “We were very encouraged by our last meeting. Thank you to those of you who were in attendance and to those that contacted us by way of e-mail. The overall impression is that we have a community of people who are interested in celebrating Aldergrove and working towards its enhancement.”

The first meeting will be held Friday, April 20, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kinsmen Community Centre gym, 26770 – 29th Ave.

ACA’s mission is to work alongside residents, businesses and the Township to enhance the character and quality of life in Aldergrove, and the board welcomes input from residents. What are aspects of Aldergrove that you would like to keep? What are aspects of Aldergrove that you would like to improve upon?

The ACA is still looking for volunteers to help set up a website and/or create a logo.

Also, they would like to make residents aware that people living near our community, but outside of our boundary such as in West Abbotsford, are welcome to be paid members and give input but, under ACA bylaws, are not be able to vote.

In a related news item, the Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is hosting a downtown clean up on April 22 and are asking for volunteers. The ABA and Langley Township will supply pressure washers, garbage bags and related materials.

If you are not able to attend on April 20, the ACA would still like to hear from you. Please feel free to contact the ACA at aldergrovecommunityassociation@outlook.com

