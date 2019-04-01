Aldergrove Community Garden at the athletic park, welcomed new gardeners like Rose to rent a plot this weekend. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Aldergrove Community Garden ripe for planting

Plots are still available for residents to plant flowers, or seeds that can be harvested

Aldergrove Community Garden at the athletic park, welcomed new and existing gardeners to rent a plot Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Sixty-three-year-old resident Rose claimed her two 4×4 plots at the communal garden.

“This is amazing! Do you know how big this is for people that want to grow their own food?” Rose queried.

The avid gardener has lived in town for 25 years, where she first moved from Ladner to buy a more affordable home.

“It sure beats the flower box in the front of my yard,” Rose remarked.

Rose rolled over her wheelbarrow and shovel to spread fresh soil – provided by the Langley Township – as well as manure over her empty plots.

“This is just huge that we have this in Aldergrove. I am so excited,” Rose said.

Previously, she planted “the odd zucchini” in and around her flower garden, but since the space was in her front yard, she didn’t feel it was safe.

“These plots are going to be for carrots, beans and beets,” Rose said excitedly, disclosing her plans to later pickle the vegetables for family meals.

Rose saw the open call for plot registration through an announcement online.

Volunteer Glenda Reid was there to register new members at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“It is quite economic if you plant vegetables from seeds,” Reid said, advising members to start with peas and pepper seeds that will “shoot up quickly and continue to grow long after harvesting.”

Two padlocks secure the garden – one by the entry gate and on a central shed with supplies. Caretakers of the park, Hue and Shelly, also live close by.

Numerous 8×8 plots are still available for residents to plant flowers, or seeds that can be harvested for food in later seasons.

The volunteer-run community garden costs $5 to register and $20 to rent a plot that is 8×8 in total. Free soil and manure is provided for garden members on a trail just past the plots.

 

Rose rolled over her wheelbarrow and shovel to spread fresh soil – provided by the Langley Township – as well as manure over her empty plots. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

