Aldergrove community helps restore bog

Langley bog restoration committee said a bog clean up is necessary

Aldergrove volunteers are restoring a bog in Langley.

The Derby Reach Brae Islands Association’s bog restoration committee, has been monitoring Langley’s bog located at 21801 Allard Crescent.

Rocxi Bevis, program coordinator, said the information found while monitoring the bog, shows a need for a restoration clean up.

“The DRBIPA Bog Restoration Committee, has been working on bog monitoring projects with the support of environmental restoration program students, and Metro Vancouver Regional Parks. The projects have shown a need for a big restoration cleanup like this,” said Bevis.

For the first time, the association is hosting a bog clean up event, on Friday, Nov. 5, Saturday, Nov, 6 and Sunday Nov, 7.

Volunteers will be picking up debris out of the bog, that may have blown in or people may have left.

“Bogs are such special ecosystems, and the Langley Bog needs our help. It is a protected and restricted-access area for conservation reasons and Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association has been approved for special 3 day access for this event,” said Bevis.

There are 20 volunteers each day of the event, from both Aldergrove and Langley.

“This event is a great way for community volunteers to give back to nature and have a real impact,” added Bevis.

People can learn more or sign up to volunteer online.

