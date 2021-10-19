Aldergrove community invited to free fall event

Halloween fun at Almost An Acre in 2019 (Almost An Acre/Facebook)

A Langley market is hosting a free Halloween event.

Almost an Acre artisan market, is inviting the community to a day full of crafts, games, and goodies.

Angela Roth, owner, said this is the first year she’s planned an event since the pandemic started.

“I’ve hosted the pumpkin hunt one time before this, but it’s been two years since I’ve done any events since the pandemic,” said Roth.

The event will include, bean bag tosses, fall photo booths and snacks.

More than 30 other artisan crafters from Aldergrove and Langley, will be selling products in the market.

The biggest part of the event is the pumpkin hunt, each kid will get a number, and they must journey around the property to find a pumpkin labeled with the same number. Once the pumpkin is found, they will receive a spooky goodie bag.

This event is free, but Roth will be collecting donations for Kimz Angels, a Langley charity dedicated to helping people in local schools, churches, and shelters, get the support and resources they need.

Kimz Angels has 21 volunteers, who keep students in Langley schools fed by providing soup, lunches, and granola bars. They help churches feed the less fortunate, and work closely with high schools to make sure each graduate has a suit or dress for graduation day.

The Halloween event is being held on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Almost An Acre, located at 24290 48th Ave.

