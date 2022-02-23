Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre resumes drop-ins for weight room, pool

Don’t go too early if you want to avoid a crowd, one swimmer advised

Some hockey stars of tomorrow got some pointers at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

During the Family Day weekend, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre moved another step closer to the way things were before the pandemic hit, by reopening the weight room to drop-ins.

It was good news for one visitor to the facility on Saturday, Feb. 19, who was pleased to find out the reason why his online appointment had mysteriously disappeared.

“It’s all drop-in now,” a staffer told the man.

Drop-ins for the 25-metre outdoor pool at the ACUCC started in January, staff said.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, lifeguards Sydney Hewitson and Raeanne Anderson were bundled up against the morning chill, watching swimmers get their workouts in the heated pool.

Todd Hyland, who was doing laps, stopped long enough to talk to the Langley Advance Times and explain that he timed his workouts a little later in the day because the pool can be crowded first thing in the morning.

Over in the NHL-size arena, some novice skaters were being put through their paces, with parents watching form the stands.

All Langley Township weight rooms are available for drop-in access, during facility hours of operation.

Registration is also no longer needed for public swimming. Pools are open for drop-in public swimming, lap swimming, parent and tot, and water walking sessions.

However, pools will still be operating with capacity limits and proof of vaccination is required.

Aldergrove’s outdoor 25 metre main pool, social pool, steam, sauna, and hot tub are available for use, including the diving boards, rope swing, and on-deck showers.

Change rooms and lockers are open.

Online, the Township advises the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience water park, which is now closed, will reopen in the spring of 2022.

The walking track is open for free, drop-in uses.

ACUCC facility and walking track hours, as currently posted on the Township website:

Monday – 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday – 6:30 .m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday – 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (walking track closes at 6 p.m.)

Thursday – 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday – 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed on statutory holidays

Pool is closed Monday to Friday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

