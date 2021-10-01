Aldergrove disc golf course throwing a fun day Saturay

This is the first year Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Course has hosted an open house event

An Aldergrove park is inviting the public to join them for a community fun day this coming Saturday.

Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park officially opened in June 2019 at Jackman Wetlands Park. This is the first year they are hosting a community fun day event with a full day of activities.

Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park, 1111 272nd St., invites the public to visit Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The course is approximately 40 acres and has been ranked the second best disc golf course in Canada. Owners have recently added on a new community pavilion that is 40 feet long and 20 feet wide, after receiving a co-op grant.

“This is an event to invite the community out to see our new community pavilion and to be able to walk around the course and see what it’s all about,” said Deanna Hunter, Raptor Knolls Disc Golf Park employee.

There will be free face painting and henna, and at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be free putting competitions and games.

At 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. a hot dog lunch will be provided for $2.

People can win prizes during a new game called the Ace Race Competition, which is $5 for players.

The 18-hole course will be closed due to a club tournament, but people are welcome to walk the trails and watch the action.

