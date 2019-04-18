Bunny petting will be available as an educational and interactive learning experience at the Greater Vancouver zoo this weekend. (Kurt Langmann photo)

Aldergrove Easter event line-up for families staying local

Easter egg hunts in apple orchards, bouncy castles, facepainting, bunny-petting and more.

Five churches, thousands of spectators, and the Wagner Hills Farm Society are collaborating on Good Friday to once again present the Stations of the Cross, to “reflect on and celebrate the story of Jesus, the Cross, and Easter.”

Every year, all of Fort Langley’s churches join in planning the event which will take a life-size cross through a series of “stations” in the community.

“We all get together for the planning, and each church hosts a station or two,” explained Parish of St. George priest Kelly Duncan.

The event starts with Station 1 – Jesus Enters Jerusalem – at Fort Langley Community Hall at 10 a.m.

Led by a tailer-stage and tractor provided by Wagner Hills, a local rehabilitation farm that helps men and women who have faced difficulties in life get back on their feet, the procession moves to Lee’s Market for Station 2 – Jesus Washes the Disciples’ Feet – and continues from there to Duncan’s church.

Additional stations are hosted by Living Waters Church, Fraser Point Church, and United Churches of Langley, concluding around noon with Station 10 – The Empty Tomb – at Fort Langley Evangelical Free Church.

Spectators are invited to help carry a cross from station to station. Fort Langley will be a veritable hotbed of Easter activity.

“There’s never a shortage of people wanting to carry the cross,” said Duncan, adding, “It’s most moving when small children are being helped by adults.”

Fort Langley National Historic Site is celebrating Easter Sunday with an array of activities, including a scavenger hunt that will include lots of chocolate, as kids complete fun activities for sweet rewards. The hunt is contained within the walls of the fort and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s an egg scramble at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for children aged five and younger. Bring your own basket.

Aldor Acres, just down the road in Glen Valley, is having an Easter opening, with a petting zoo throughout the long weekend, April 19 to 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

In South Langley, Township 7 is having an Easter Festival for all ages at 21152 – 16th Ave., at 10 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with a petting zoo and facepainting. Bring your own basket for the egg hunt.

In Aldergrove, Otter Co-op’s Kids’ Club Easter Party, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free and open to kids 12 and younger. There will be games, facepainting, air brush tattoos, and balloon artistry. Fifty-dollar Co-op gift cards will be given to three kids who correctly complete the Easter scavenger hunt.

At the Greater Vancouver Zoo, also in town, “Hoppy Easter” will teach kids of all ages about conservation and bunnies between April 19 and 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bunny petting will be available as an educational and interactive learning experience. Entry costs range from $18 to $28, depending on age.

Betty Gilbert Middle School will transform into an Easter party this Saturday (April 20) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., thanks to Christian Life Community Church. Aldergrove is invited to a free celebration that will include a bouncy castle, fishing pond, sumo wrestling, target practice, a lego table, plinko, door prizes and more. At 11:45, the church group will host their egg hunt.

Easterfest at Taves Family Farms, on Friday through Sunday (Apr. 19 to 22) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. is a time where families come hayride down Bunny Trail to embark on an egg hunt in the apple orchard at 333 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. Includes “Bunny Town” where kids can pet hopping bunnies and enjoy other games and treats. The cost is $4.50 for adults and $10.95 for children.

Highstreet Mall’s Central Plaza, will host a photo op with the Easter bunny on April 19 and April 20 between the hours of 12 and 4 p.m. Help yourself to some delicious treats from Purdy’s Chocolatier and come take some snapshots with the Easter Bunny. In case of rain, find the bunny in Marshall’s Lobby.

Previous story
Young ukulele players wow Langley audience

Just Posted

Aldergrove Easter event line-up for families staying local

Easter egg hunts in apple orchards, bouncy castles, facepainting, bunny-petting and more.

Young ukulele players wow Langley audience

The performance highlights several upcoming concerts.

Langley police seek new leads in hit and run cold case

Six years ago, someone struck a young woman with a car and drove off

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Langley gymnasts golden at provincials

LGF and Flip City win multiple all-around champion awards

It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

B.C. RCMP arrest foreign national in connection to airport thefts

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Rare ‘Snow Tower’ tree blooming in Vancouver city park

A plant rarely grown in Canada is now flowering at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

VIDEO: Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby sets new Abbotsford Centre record

Debut event sells over 1,000 tickets at the door on Saturday

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Most Read