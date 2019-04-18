Aldergrove Easter event line-up for families staying local

Bunny petting will be available as an educational and interactive learning experience at the Greater Vancouver zoo this weekend. (Kurt Langmann photo)

Five churches, thousands of spectators, and the Wagner Hills Farm Society are collaborating on Good Friday to once again present the Stations of the Cross, to “reflect on and celebrate the story of Jesus, the Cross, and Easter.”

Every year, all of Fort Langley’s churches join in planning the event which will take a life-size cross through a series of “stations” in the community.

“We all get together for the planning, and each church hosts a station or two,” explained Parish of St. George priest Kelly Duncan.

The event starts with Station 1 – Jesus Enters Jerusalem – at Fort Langley Community Hall at 10 a.m.

Led by a tailer-stage and tractor provided by Wagner Hills, a local rehabilitation farm that helps men and women who have faced difficulties in life get back on their feet, the procession moves to Lee’s Market for Station 2 – Jesus Washes the Disciples’ Feet – and continues from there to Duncan’s church.

Additional stations are hosted by Living Waters Church, Fraser Point Church, and United Churches of Langley, concluding around noon with Station 10 – The Empty Tomb – at Fort Langley Evangelical Free Church.

Spectators are invited to help carry a cross from station to station. Fort Langley will be a veritable hotbed of Easter activity.

“There’s never a shortage of people wanting to carry the cross,” said Duncan, adding, “It’s most moving when small children are being helped by adults.”

Fort Langley National Historic Site is celebrating Easter Sunday with an array of activities, including a scavenger hunt that will include lots of chocolate, as kids complete fun activities for sweet rewards. The hunt is contained within the walls of the fort and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s an egg scramble at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for children aged five and younger. Bring your own basket.

Aldor Acres, just down the road in Glen Valley, is having an Easter opening, with a petting zoo throughout the long weekend, April 19 to 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

In South Langley, Township 7 is having an Easter Festival for all ages at 21152 – 16th Ave., at 10 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with a petting zoo and facepainting. Bring your own basket for the egg hunt.

In Aldergrove, Otter Co-op’s Kids’ Club Easter Party, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free and open to kids 12 and younger. There will be games, facepainting, air brush tattoos, and balloon artistry. Fifty-dollar Co-op gift cards will be given to three kids who correctly complete the Easter scavenger hunt.

At the Greater Vancouver Zoo, also in town, “Hoppy Easter” will teach kids of all ages about conservation and bunnies between April 19 and 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bunny petting will be available as an educational and interactive learning experience. Entry costs range from $18 to $28, depending on age.

Betty Gilbert Middle School will transform into an Easter party this Saturday (April 20) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., thanks to Christian Life Community Church. Aldergrove is invited to a free celebration that will include a bouncy castle, fishing pond, sumo wrestling, target practice, a lego table, plinko, door prizes and more. At 11:45, the church group will host their egg hunt.

Easterfest at Taves Family Farms, on Friday through Sunday (Apr. 19 to 22) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. is a time where families come hayride down Bunny Trail to embark on an egg hunt in the apple orchard at 333 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. Includes “Bunny Town” where kids can pet hopping bunnies and enjoy other games and treats. The cost is $4.50 for adults and $10.95 for children.

Highstreet Mall’s Central Plaza, will host a photo op with the Easter bunny on April 19 and April 20 between the hours of 12 and 4 p.m. Help yourself to some delicious treats from Purdy’s Chocolatier and come take some snapshots with the Easter Bunny. In case of rain, find the bunny in Marshall’s Lobby.