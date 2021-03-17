(Aldergrove Star files)

Aldergrove Easter hunt boasts tasty treasure

Clothes2U founder Ernie Jantzen will host an event on April 3 and 4 at his home for families

A joint venture between Clothes2U and Aldergrove Food Bank will take place Easter weekend.

An outdoor candy scavenger hunt where participants will have to read clues and find the “tasty treasure” at four separate sites on Clothes2U founder’s, Ernie Jantzen, Aldergrove property.

At the end of the hunt, the children also get to pick a toy from the treasure chest.

The event is five dollars per family payable on day of hunt; proceeds go to the food bank.

Parents are welcome to help the children if needed.

READ MORE: Cookie decorating, craft making, and egg games set for Aldergrove Easter event

Half hour appointments per family and one family per time slot are mandatory,which will be open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 3 and 4.

People can email Clothes2u2002@gmail.com to book their spot and receive the address.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrove

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Saran family host autism awareness bottle drive in Murrayville
Next story
VIDEO: Why Werner Klann is putting up Mason Bee homes in a Langley City park

Just Posted

(Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Easter hunt boasts tasty treasure

Clothes2U founder Ernie Jantzen will host an event on April 3 and 4 at his home for families

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for Belmont Elementary and Peter Ewart Middle schools. (Langley School District graphic)
Two Langley schools added to Fraser Health COVID exposure list

Students are currently on spring break

Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Added fees for Langley Olympians Swim Club will continue, Township says

Charges called ‘most fair and equitable approach versus having the general taxpayer pay for them’

In 2019, the Saran family took the money raised from their bottle and community fundraising drive to the Canuck Autism Network on World Autism Awareness Day. They presented the organization with almost $5,700. This year's event will be held on March 27, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Langley Fundamental Elementary School. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Saran family host autism awareness bottle drive in Murrayville

Fundraiser will take place March 27 from 1-4 p.m.

Infinity Cheer Elite members performing a routine in person before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove’s Infinity Cheer Elite members win at virtual provincial championships

Meena Goundrey, Kaitlynn Rivney, and Gigi Reimer all placed first in their levels

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that says it significantly lessens the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

Former MP Ian Waddell (second from left) accompanies then-federal NDP Leader Jack Layton (second from right) during a campaign stop in Vancouver in May 2004. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. cabinet minister, longtime MP Ian Waddell dies at age 78

He is credited with helping to secure the 2010 Vancouver Olympics

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

Most Read