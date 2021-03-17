Aldergrove Easter hunt boasts tasty treasure

Clothes2U founder Ernie Jantzen will host an event on April 3 and 4 at his home for families

A joint venture between Clothes2U and Aldergrove Food Bank will take place Easter weekend.

An outdoor candy scavenger hunt where participants will have to read clues and find the “tasty treasure” at four separate sites on Clothes2U founder’s, Ernie Jantzen, Aldergrove property.

At the end of the hunt, the children also get to pick a toy from the treasure chest.

The event is five dollars per family payable on day of hunt; proceeds go to the food bank.

Parents are welcome to help the children if needed.

Half hour appointments per family and one family per time slot are mandatory,which will be open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 3 and 4.

People can email Clothes2u2002@gmail.com to book their spot and receive the address.

Aldergrove