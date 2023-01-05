The Alder Grove Heritage Society and other education and history groups have posted condolences on their social media about the passing of Maureen Pepin. (Alder Grove Heritage Society Facebook)

Aldergrove educator and historian dies

Maureen Pepin taught for many years and was involved in many community initiatives

A woman instrumental in not only education generations of young people but also the preservation of history and much more has died.

Born in 1934, Maureen Pepin died Dec. 24, 2022.

After teaching at in Vancouver in the 1950s, she and Fred Pepin moved to a farm in Aldergrove in 1962. She spent 22 years at Aldergrove Secondary, first as a teacher and then a vice principal. Pepin was a vice principal at Langley Secondary before retiring in 1992. In retirement, she still kept her hand in education, working part-time at the Langley Education Centre for several years. She also served the Langley Teachers’ Association president in 1973-74 and was chair of the Langley Scholarship Committee for more than 33 years.

“She was so committed and dedicated to everything in which she was involved,” former colleague Chris Arcari wrote in her memorial tribute.

She was also on the board of the Langley Foundation for nine years, and was an active member of the Langley Retired Teachers’ Association. Her volunteering included Valley Therapeutic Riding Association, and 24 years as a Langley Centennial Museum docent.

She edited The Place Between, a history of the Aldergrove area, and compiled the Roads and Other Place Names in Langley, and the History of Langley Schools, with Norm Sherritt and Harry McTaggart. She has also been a member of the Langley Heritage Society, alongside her husband, Fred.

“Maureen served her community well and will be missed,” said Grace Muller, with the B.C. Farm Museum.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked people to donate to the Pepin Family Scholarship through the Langley School District Foundation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

