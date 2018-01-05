KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Credit Union staff and Langley RCMP were on hand to greet the skaters and to hand out goodie bags to the youngsters.

Aldergrove enjoys free new year’s skate

Free skate at Aldergrove Arena on January 4, 2018, sponsored by Aldergrove Credit Union

Several dozen families celebrated the new year with a free skate at Aldergrove Arena on January 4, 2018, sponsored by Aldergrove Credit Union.

It was one of three events hosted by Aldergrove Credit Union in Aldergrove, Langley and Abbotsford arenas that day.

Aldergrove Credit Union and Langley RCMP were on hand to greet the skaters and to hand out goodie bags to the youngsters.

It is likely the last such event at the 40-year-old Aldergrove arena, as the new ice arena is set to open in downtown Aldergrove this fall, alongside the new Aldergrove swimming pool complex on Fraser Highway.

The Aldergrove Credit Union Cmmunity Centre, a unique recreation complex and outdoor aquatic facility that will be enjoyed by people throughout the region, will open in June of 2018.

 

