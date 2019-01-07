Aldergrove enjoys free skate

Hundreds enjoyed the free skate at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s ice arena

Hundreds enjoyed the free skate on Thursday, Jan. 3 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s ice arena. The annual New Year’s Skate, a two-hour event. was hosted by Aldergrove Credit Union. -Kurt Langmann photos

 

Previous story
VIDEO: A blitz of tree-chipping by Langley residents

Just Posted

Kodiak take losses at Winter Classic

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team still on track to make PJHL playoffs in February

Mechanical fault suspected in Langley truck fire

Pickup truck destroyed by blaze near Campbell Valley Park

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook

Victory moves Giants nine points ahead of Victoria Royals for first place in B.C. Division

Countdown to Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in Langley City

Hockey celebration features two days of live entertainment starts this weekend

Langley Junior Thunder add six new faces

‘We have selected some valuable pieces’ director of scouting says

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Aldergrove enjoys free skate

Hundreds enjoyed the free skate at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s ice arena

Wrong turn leaves Caribbean-bound bird in Abbotsford

Cape May warbler spotted at Mill Lake Park, attracting interest of Fraser Valley birders

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at B.C. reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Police have arrived at the Gitdumden checkpoint south of Houston

Vancouver Island parents charged for capture of child luring suspect

Video of Port Alberni assault was widely distributed on social media

B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms, Port Moody Const. Jason Long were cleared in November and are now home

B.C. woman run over in driveway by alleged impaired driver

Police say the woman was allegedly trying to stop the man from driving

Adam Hadwin aiming for Presidents Cup spot, return to major championships

Abbotsford, B.C., golfer competes at the Presidents Cup in Hawaii this weekend

Most Read