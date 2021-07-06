Aldergrove Fair Car Show and Shine hits the streets Friday, July 16

Car show started in 2009 as a kick off for the fair, which will occur later at the end of August

The 12th Annual Aldergrove Fair Car Show is happening Friday, July 16. (Special to The Star)

The 12th annual Aldergrove Fair Car Show and Shine is coming up – even if there is still more than a month to go for the actual fair.

The car show started in 2009 as a kick off for the Aldergrove Fair weekend.

Patty Bennett, director of the show and shine, said it’s still a free show and is attended by a large number of local car enthusiasts.

“COVID-19 affected the show and shine last year so we couldn’t meet, but there was a wonderful car cruise through Aldergrove that warmed the hearts of many local residents from the safety of their front yards,” she explained.

People can join in on Friday, July 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Aldergrove Community Secondary School – 26850 29 Ave.

READ MORE: Re-opening plan presents open road for Langley Good Times Cruise-In

“This year has seen the opening up of outdoor events, and I believe everyone is looking forward to getting out and seeing some wonderful cars,” Bennett noted.

No need to sign up, just show up and get ready to show off your ride. Commemorative placards will be handed out to the first 50 entries.

This is normally the weekend of the Aldergrove Fair, but this year, organizers are holding a drive thru fair at MacInnes Farms, 252nd St and 72 Ave, on Aug. 28 and 29.

For more information, visit www.aldergrovefair.ca.

“It’s a chance to get out,” Bennett assured. “We haven’t been out for a while so it’s nice to be able to see people.”

AldergroveCar Showscruise-in