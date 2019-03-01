Aldergrove Fair Committee looking to drum up volunteers

It is only through the dedicated efforts of the committee volunteers that the ‘magic’ happens.

For three glorious days this July, the Aldergrove Fair magically appears — packed full of cotton candy, army tanks, gunslingers and rock ‘n’ roll legends, “where just a few days before stood empty fields,” said Sue McIntosh of the Aldergrove Fair Committee.

Her and her husband, Robin, have been involved in Aldergrove events since joining the Aldergrove Toastmasters over ten years ago.

“This is the stuff of dreams but it doesn’t just happen with the wave of a wand,” McIntosh explained, “It is only through the dedicated efforts of committee volunteers that the magic happens.”

The Aldergrove Fair Committee is looking to enlist volunteers of all ages to take part in hosting the festivities July 19 to 21.

“With the musical supergroup “Loverboy” headlining our Saturday Night lineup, we expect greater crowds and challenges — our team is stretched and we definitely need to add some more creative, community-minded individuals to continue to propel us to the next level of success,” McIntosh elaborated.

RELATED: Loverboy to headline Aldergrove Fair

The Aldergrove Fair has experienced massive growth in recent years, with attendance numbers in 2018 recorded at a rising 12,000, from 5,000 in previous years.

“By joining our committee, you’ll connect with dynamic people who really know how to get things done and you’ll get to share your ideas and join the action,” the committee member added.

More and more people are learning about the benefits of volunteering. McIntosh feels that for those who decide to volunteer, it will be less about finding the time to do so, and more about having the heart to.

The 107th year of the long-standing Aldergrove Fair will take place in the athletic park fields behind Aldergrove Community Secondary School on July 19 to 21. The theme this year is “Aldy on the Moon,” in celebration of the 50-year-anniversary of the first moon landing by U.S. astronauts on Apollo 11.

READ MORE: Annual Aldergrove Fair announces 2019 theme: ‘Aldy on the moon’

Those interested in joining the Aldergrove Fair Committee can email info@aldergrovefair.ca or attend their next meeting on the first Wednesday of every month at Coghlan Hall, 6795 256th Street.

“Everyone wants to make a difference in the world. This year is your opportunity to shoot for the moon and help bring some magic to the Aldergrove Fair,” McIntosh concluded.