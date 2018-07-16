Aldergrove Fair Days gets ‘Down on the Farm’

Something for everyone at the 106th annual Aldergrove Fair

Good times are guaranteed for the thousands of fair-goers at this weekend’s 106th annual Aldergrove Fair.

The fun starts on Friday evening with the Fair’s Car Show ’n’ Shine, Food Truck gala and top-flight classic rock bands playing tribute to Pat Benetar, Bad Company and Heart. It all starts at 6 p.m. on Friday at the fairgrounds and parking lot at Aldergrove Secondary and Kinsmen Community Centre on 29th Ave.

The fun continues Saturday with MainStage entertainment all day long, featuring 54-40 to close out the day. Throughout the day there will be fair exhibits, KidZone, a military display, Scarecrow Contest, rides and attractions, antique tractor pull and the fast draw competitions.

The fun continues on Sunday, with the Chili Cook-off and the Blues Festival competitions.

See inside this issue for more details on the events and activities which are geared for family fun, while celebrating our rural heritage here in Aldergrove.

2018 Aldergrove Fair Days Entertainment Schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 20, 2018

5:00PM Gates Open

6:30PM “Triple Threat” with Pat Benatar/Bad Company/Heart Tribute Bands

Barracuda – The Ultimate Heart Tribute

Shooting Star – The Music of Bad Company

All Fired Up – The Pat Benatar Experience

9:00PM Beer Garden Closes

SATURDAY, JULY 21, 2018

10:00 AM Gates Open

11:00 AM Emily Taylor Adams and Nate – 11:45 AM

12:15 PM Geoff Robertson Band – 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Opening Ceremonies/Awards/21 Gun Salute

1:45 PM Rawhide Bones tribute to John Mellencamp and Tom Petty- 2:45 PM

2:45 PM Changeover/Gabby’s Girls Dance Team

3:15 PM Where We Wander Band alternative rock – 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Changeover/Gabby’s Girls Dance Team

4:30 PM T.J. Miller Band – 5:15 PM

5:15 PM Changeover/Gabby’s Girls Dance Team

5:45 PM The Hip Show tribute to Tragically Hip – 7:00 PM

Changeover To 54/40

8:00 PM 54/40

10:00 PM Curfew / Beer Gardens Closes

SUNDAY, JULY 22, 2018

9:00 AM Cowboy Church with Garth Johannesson Trio

10:30 AM – 4 PM Blues Festival

Admission to the Fair is by donation.