Aldergrove Fair opens entry for photo contest

Three age groups of amateur photographers are invited to enter up to 10 photos until Aug. 15

A photo contest held by the Aldergrove Fair has begun; amateur photographers in three age groups are invited to enter up to 10 photographs from a variety of five categories until Aug. 15.

There will be prizes for photographs receiving Judge’s Choice 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place honours (per age group), as well as one People’s Choice Award determined by votes received on-line.

Photos must be taken during the past year from Aug. 2020 to Aug. 2021.

Selected entries along with the photographer’s name and submitted photo title will be shown on the Aldergrove Fair website and Facebook page.

The three age groups include adult (age 20 and over), teen (13 to 19 years), and youth (12 and under).

A panel of three judges will review and score all entries to choose the winning photographs, who will consider content (composition, visual design, appropriateness to category), technical execution (colour, lighting, exposure, and focus), and entertainment value (audience appeal, inspiration to others, memorable quality).

Each winner will earn either a blue, red, or white ribbon – dependant on placings and number of participants.

READ MORE: ‘Volunteering is what keeps social groups together; it is a human way of saying I care’

Participants may choose different categories or submit photographs from only one or two categories; garden fresh still life, fences and gates, Macro details, house pets, or birds of Aldergrove.

Participants can read the category details at aldergrovefair.ca/fair-days/photography-contest.

Photos may be taken with a camera or cell phone – all photo editing software is acceptable; photographs may be in colour or black and white.

Each photo must not exceed 8 megabytes and be 1,400 pixels wide by 1,050 pixels wide at 72 pixels per square inch (psi).

Send each photo as a jpeg file to photocontest@aldergrovefair.ca – submitting one photo per email.

Each photograph must be taken by the person named on the email, including name, address, age, category, photo title, and telephone number.

AldergrovePhotography