Submited photo: Jaylene Prime and her family are collecting recyclable cans and bottles to help other B.C. youngsters suffering from juvenile arthritis.

Aldergrove family ecstatic over child’s recovery

Jaylene Prime and her family ‘pays back’ with juvenile arthritis fundraiser

After receiving just a couple months of a new medication for juvenile arthritis, young Jaylene Prime has regained a normal life.

The 11-year-old Aldergrove girl is in remission and back to enjoying sports and other activities at Peterson Road Elementary School. Thanks to government approval she has been receiving monthly infections of Canakinumab, instead of 35 monthly injections of drugs which caused her great pain.

Her family was the first in B.C. to receive reimbursement for the life-altering arthritis drug which costs $19,000 a month on a six-month trial basis.

“Instead of 84 pills a week and 35 injections a month, she is down to five painless injections a month and one pill a day. She may be off all medications soon,” said her mother, Charlene.

“Before she couldn’t lift her head up and now she can play baseball and run around like the other kids.”

While Jaylene appears to be on the road to recovery, her family hasn’t forgotten the plight of other children suffering juvenile arthritis. They will once again be raising money for the Cassie and Friends Society for Children with Juvenile Arthritis and Other Rheumatic Diseases.

In the lead-up to the family’s participation in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge Marathon on Sunday, June 24, Jaylene and her parents, Charlene and Jamie and sisters Anika and Claire will be holding a bottle drive on Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 25095 Robertson Crescent.

Last year’s bottle and can drive raised $3,500 and the family is hoping the public support will help them beat that total this June 2.

Donors are invited to stay for a hot dog and beverage when they drop off their bottles and cans. If donors need to have their empties picked up they can call 604-329-6421 to arrange a convenient time.

“Jaylene is a big advocate for the disorder,” said Charlene. “The Cassie and Friends Society has been the driving force behind us, advocating for coverage of Canakinumab to help children in B.C. with juvenile arthritis, like Jaylene. Please bring your recyclables and help a great cause!”

