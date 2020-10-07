Aldergrove filmmaker looking to tell stories of local heroes with new project

An Aldergrove filmmaker is hoping to tell the story of a local hero with help from a grant offered by Telus and Storyhive.

Every year, Telus gives out 40 grants to filmmakers for a variety of different projects; Jeremy Pue decided that he wanted to tell the story of his community through the lens of one resident that particularly makes Aldergrove shine.

“This is an awesome opportunity for a grant to shoot a documentary, but the application has to follow several specific guidelines to be eligible for the grants. Specific local community, specific topic, specific length, shot in a certain time frame, etc.” Pue said.

Pue has lived in Aldergrove for almost five years and owns a production company called White Cloud Productions, which specializes in video services for hire.

For the last few years, Pue said the topics and timing haven’t worked out for White Cloud Productions, but this year, he thought they’d have a good chance if they put a feeler out to the Aldergrove Community for a local hero.

Pue put the call out on Facebook for nominations in late September, and was astounded to find that within days he had racked up more than 40 suggestions for who should be the subject of his project.

“We got so many great nominations and I loved meeting new people and hearing some stories about people in our community,” Pue told the Aldergrove Star. “I didn’t know how difficult narrowing down the nominations was going to be.”

One of the challenges with the nomination process was that Telus is wanting a specific tie to COVID-19 and the global pandemic everyone has been facing throughout 2020.

“We had many great stories and heroes come to us, not many fit the requirements Telus was looking for in that connection, and ones that did we felt would make great five minute pieces but we’d have a hard time stretching out to a full length documentary,” Pue explained.

While Pue and his team can choose only one person for their submission to Telus and Storyhive, but he said he still hopes to tell everyone else’s story at some point going forward.

“All people need to be recognized in some way and I’m wondering if there’s still a way to do that,” Pue said, “I’m trying to partner with a local client to feature a handful of some of our local Aldergrove heroes in two to five minute pieces and see if we can get something off the ground for that this fall or winter.”

The application has offically been submitted as of Wednesday and now only time will tell if their pitch was successful.

He believes shooting would take place in 2021 if that grant should be awarded to White Cloud Productions.

“The coolest thing about putting out that feeler on Facebook was getting to meet more local people and hear some amazing stories,” Pue assured. “I love living in this community with my family and we’re going to get some of these stories told through video, whether we get a Telus grant for a documentary or not.”

Since 2013, Storyhive has funded productions and supported emerging B.C. and Albertan filmmakers with mentorship and support from the National Screen Institute, bringing hundreds of films to life online and around the world.

More details on grant program can be found at www.storyhive.com.

