Aldergrove Food Bank gifted 75 cloth bags for better distribution

The Aldergrove Food Bank received 75 cloth bags from Fabric Bag Solution, a volunteer sewing group based out of Burnaby.

Food Bank manager Mary van Zuuk said clients were very happy to have their groceries placed in the sturdy, colourful bags which make it much easier to transport them home in, compared to plastic bags, which might rip.

Joanne Morneau is the founder of Fabric Bag Solution.

Her and some friends have been making and donating reusable, washable fabric shopping bags to Food Banks throughout the Metro Vancouver Area and Fraser Valley since June 2019.

Their bags are made from donated everything – thread, machines, fabric, clothing, household linens etc.

Besides cutting down on the amount of plastic that is discarded, used and leftover fabrics that would otherwise find their way into the landfill now get a second life as a unique and useful tote.

She said most suitable fabrics are natural ones, like cotton, denim, canvas, linen, broadcloth or hemp.

“Also useful are clean, unstained cotton t-shirts and men’s button-up dress shirts. No bed sheets or pillowcases,” Morneau added.

For more information, patterns, pre-cut kits, go to www.facebook.com/fabricbagsolution

“Things at the Food Bank are going well,” added van Zuuk. “We are seeing new faces every week, but we are NOT running out of food, thanks to the generosity of the individuals and businesses in Aldergrove.”

There are a few items the book bank is running low on and would gladly accept including canned fruit, canned meat and fish, jams, cookies, crackers or other snacks, boxed cereal, baby formula, and hygiene products for both women and men.

For additional information, call the Food Bank at (604) 857-1671. They are open for distribution on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

