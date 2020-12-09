Aldergrove Food Bank holds donation drive this coming Saturday

People are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations on Dec. 12

Aldergrove Food Bank has seen an increase in demand during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. They will be holding a food and donation drive on Dec. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. (Karen Long/Special to the Aldergrove Star).

The Aldergrove Food Bank is having a food and donation drive this Saturday, Dec. 12 from 1 to 4 pm.

Organized by Aldergrove resident Karen Long, people are invited to bring food or cash donations within that time.

“Stop by and support them and the people they provide food and services to,” Long said.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has driven the number of food bank users up throughout the year.

Events typically held at this time of year to raise funds and collect donations have been cancelled.

Long said something had to be done in order to meet demand.

She said everyone will practise social distancing and encouraged anyone coming on Saturday to wear a mask and follow COVID safety protocols.

The Aldergrove Food Bank is located at 27524 Fraser Hwy.

Distribution take place on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Please proceed to the back of the building to access their drop off area,” Long added.

Items needed include canned fruit or vegetables, canned meat (chicken, ham), canned salmon, coffee (ground or instant), tea, sugar, cooking oil, rice, sidekicks, crackers, cookies, granola Bars, dish soap, laundry soap (small containers), shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, pet food, diapers/pullups, baby formula, Boost, and Ensure.

