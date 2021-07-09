Aldergrove fundraiser benefits Maple Ridge camp for kids with cancer

Before the pandemic, the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley team gathered in White Rock. Dozens of officers are fundraising now for the annual event. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

A fundraiser in Aldergrove will combine perogies with support for a camp for kids with cancer in Maple Ridge.

Amy Kelly is one of the riders in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley ride, an annual bicycle event that sees law enforcement officers pedal hundreds of kilometers to raise money for pediatric cancer research and support programs.

Kelly will be outside the Aldergrove Save-On-Foods at 26310 Fraser Hwy. Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect donations.

She’s also got the support of Aldergrove’s Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies.

A portion of Veronica’s sales that day will go towards the fundraiser.

“Cops for Cancer has captured my heart since I first became involved with it in 2014,” Kelly wrote on her Cops for Cancer donations page. “The kids and their families are amazing, despite facing the difficult challenges cause by childhood cancer.”

The money raised by the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley ride goes towards research, but also supports the operations of Camp Goodtimes, a summer camp in Maple Ridge for kids with cancer from around the province.

Children in active treatment or who have survived cancer can come to a camp that has normal summer activities, but also has on-site medical care they need.

This year, because of the pandemic, Camp Goodtimes is running a virtual camp from Aug. 3 to 6.

To support Kelly with a donation, visit her Cops for Cancer site online at https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/CopsforCancer/COPS_NW_even_?px=13091976&pg=personal&fr_id=27809.

