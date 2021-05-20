Aldergrove General Store wins initiative program by keeping storefront clean

Karen Long does her grocery shopping local by buying at Aldergrove Save-On Foods. (Special to The Star)

A prize of $500 goes to the Aldergrove General Store for keeping their storefront clean and tidy.

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) board members rewarded cleanliness and community pride, inviting local businesses to submit photos of themselves making their storefront spic and span.

The business initiative program happened between April 15 to May 15; the cash prize, sponsored by Janda Group, went to whoever sent in the most photos to the ABA of them improving their storefront in different ways.

Jodi Steeves, president of the ABA, had suggested a variety of different things people can do like sweeping the sidewalk, washing the windows, improving signage, or getting a new light.

“Great job Franz spring cleaning your storefront,” Steeves said. “From washing windows to sweeping sidewalks. Your efforts have paid off!”

READ MORE: Aldergrove Business Association encouraging clean storefronts with spring contest

ABA board members are currently making all purchases in Aldergrove in a bid to shop local and support businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can follow the journey or even make suggestions, which runs from now until June 15, at www.facebook.com/aldergroveba.

Karen Long posted photos of herself grabbing a tea at Tim Hortons, while others have done their shopping at Otter Co-op, ate a meal at the local White Spot, explored the selection at Chu Asian Grocery Market, checked out Fibromyalgia Well Spring, and enjoyed breakfast at Columbia Coffee.

AldergroveShop Local