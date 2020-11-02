Aldergrove goes green on Wednesday, Nov. 4

4-H members will dawn the organization’s official colour for its annual Show Off Your Colours day

Sophia Coltura and her project Ruby show off their 4-H pride. (Daniella Coltura/Special to The Star)

4-H Canada invites Aldergrove residents to show their 4-H colours on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Annually, 4-H members and supporters are encouraged to wear green on that day – the official colour of the agricultural program.

Established in 2007, the annual campaign aims to help promote the organization and what it means to people in various communities across the country before the upcoming season begins.

4-H stands for head, heart, health, and hand – four core values that members are challenged to develop to better serve their community while adhering to their model “learn to do by doing.”

The organization has been in the province since 1914.

Glen Valley leader Jessica Johnson called 2020 at challenging year for members.

“In-person meetings and project training were suspended in March and we turned to online learning and virtual meetings,” Johnson explained. “Glen Valley’s Junior Leaders, in true learn to do by doing fashion, created online classes for members to work through project work and submit it for marking and comments.”

READ MORE: Local 4-H youth programs a staple at the PNE Fair

COVID-19 halted much of the in-person projects that members compete in, including various show and sales, which generally culminate with the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver.

Elly von Euw, a Langley Lamb and Woolcraft member, said 2020 taught her how to be grateful.

“I was grateful to still be able to participate in 4-H, even though it meant virtual fairs, online activities and no in-person club meetings,” von Euw said. “I was grateful to visit my lambs during the spring shut down and that at least doing chores and tending lambs remained normal, when all else changed. Next year, I will fully appreciate in-person club activities and fairs, especially the PNE!”

Langley 4-H district, which includes Aldergrove, has seven clubs, Glen Valley, Langley Lamb and Woolcraft, Langley Beef and Swine, Otter Flying Feathers, Otter Lamb and Swine, Otter Llama, and Woodlands Hare and Hound.

Woodlands leader Ginette Keglowitschtold the Aldergrove Star that it is hard to say what 2021 will look like with provincial health guidelines limiting the number of contacts.

“Likely, we will only be meeting virtually for the beginning of the year and will have to have a virtual communications program,” she explained. “Hopefully, we will be able to have in person events when we can move outdoors in the late spring and summer. I will continue to encourage members to send in videos of their work with their dogs and try to help with training that way.”

New members are welcome to join, regardless if they live on a farm or the city.

People can visit http://langley4h.ca to join.

Registration for 2021 will start Dec. 1. If people are interested in 4-H, contact langleydistrict4h@gmail.com for more information.

Laura Vis, a Woodlands Hare Hound member, shows off her project and her 4-H pride. (Lara Vis/Special to the Aldergrove Star)