Aldergrove grad students prepare ‘spooktacular’ event

It will be a frightfully good time at the Haunted House this coming weekend at Aldergrove Community Secondary School.

The annual event on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 27-28, is hosted by the ACSS graduating class, as a fundraiser for the Dry Grad celebration in June at Castle Fun Park in Abbotsford.

It is their biggest dry grad fundraiser of the year, and was started in 1995 by that year’s ACSS grad class.

The grad class is busily unpacking all of the props and dusting them off in preparation for setting up the “spooktacular” Haunted House displays in the main gym.

They are also preparing concession food such as hot dogs, popcorn and pizza, with all food sales also benefitting their dry grad.

The Haunted House is open to all who are brave enough to enter. It will be open on Saturday, Oct. 27 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission is $3 for ages 13 and up, $2 for ages 12 and under, and $8 for a family pass (two adults, two children).