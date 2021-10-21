People participating in a bootcamp class in 2018 (Ninja Fitness/Instagram)

People participating in a bootcamp class in 2018 (Ninja Fitness/Instagram)

Aldergrove gym hosts free event to thank community

Classes run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24

An Aldergrove gym is hosting a free event, to thank the community for the support during the pandemic.

Ninja Fitness is inviting the community to a day of free fitness classes. Valentina Calderon, Co-owner, said its a fun way to say thank you.

“Its been hard to run a fitness centre during the pandemic, people we’re hesitant to out out, and go into a gym setting, but they still came. We thought this was a fun, light hearted way of thanking the community,” said Calderon.

During the pandemic, the gym wasn’t able to run guided classes.

“We haven’t been able to have actual fitness classes during the pandemic, we only had the regular self-guided gym, so we’re excited to welcome people back into all of our classes,” added Calderon.

From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will be yoga, zumba, boot camp, and self-defense classes, for anyone age 15 or more.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, people must wear masks coming in and out of the building, there are square spaces on the floor people must stay in while working out, and there is a limit of 20 people per class.

The event is Sunday, Oct. 24, at Ninja Fitness located at 3227 264 St., people can register online.

