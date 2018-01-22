Aldergrove gym offers free women’s self-defense course

The Foundry will also offer a free bully defense workshop for kids

A free course in women’s self-defense is offered this Saturday by Aldergrove’s Foundry Fitness and Martial Arts.

“We will cover awareness, avoidance and best techniques to escape. We will also break down some common self-defense myths and fears,” said Foundry instructor Mike Tubbs.

The free course takes place Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Foundry’s gym, 3083 – 276 Street. This workshop is free, however, the Foundry asks that you RSVP via email foundryfma@gmail.com to let us know you are coming.

The Foundry will also offer a free bully defense workshop for kids on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

“Our kids’ bully defense workshop is designed to achieve two goals. The first, and most important, is how to deescalate confrontations before they get out of hand. The second, is to deescalate physical contact through appropriate means,” said Tubbs.

“The methods we use are invaluable tools to help children (and adults) avoid potentially harmful situations, while at the same time, avoiding physical confrontations.”

This workshop is free, we do ask that you RSVP via email foundryfma@gmail.com to let us know how many children and their ages. Space will be limited in order to be the most effective.

Previous story
Mom delivers plastic mats to Langley’s homeless

Just Posted

WATCH: Langley country star breaks more national records

Dallas Smith celebrates another #1 chart topping single with his latest song, Sleepin’ Around.

B.C. man accused of impersonating an officer eludes capture

Arrest warrant still stands for Bryce Scott Telford

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

UPDATED: Langley’s Tardi takes gold in junior national curling competition

Four local boys are on their way to Scotland after winning their second Canadian title in as many years.

Gear swap in Langley helps make ball hockey more accessible for kids

A new initiative allows parents to empty garages of unused equipment and get new kids in the sport.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Aldergrove businesses look to grow

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is looking for new faces and fresh ideas

Aldergrove gym offers free women’s self-defense course

The Foundry will also offer a free bully defense workshop for kids

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Chilliwack’s David Lee Roth wannabe denied bail on underage sex crime charges

Unusual history of David Kuntz-Angel includes being known for impersonating the rock star

Aldergrove Kodiaks split games on weekend

A win and a loss on the weekend leaves the Aldergrove Kodiaks stuck at fifth place

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Justice group, fellow trustee, defending B.C. school trustee

Chilliwack school trustee facing increasing pressure to resign over LGBTQ beliefs

Most Read

  • Aldergrove gym offers free women’s self-defense course

    The Foundry will also offer a free bully defense workshop for kids

  • What’s the Buzz all about?

    Creston Concert Society presents the first performance of 2018 Buzz Salutes Gershwin