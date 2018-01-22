Aldergrove gym offers free women’s self-defense course

A free course in women’s self-defense is offered this Saturday by Aldergrove’s Foundry Fitness and Martial Arts.

“We will cover awareness, avoidance and best techniques to escape. We will also break down some common self-defense myths and fears,” said Foundry instructor Mike Tubbs.

The free course takes place Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Foundry’s gym, 3083 – 276 Street. This workshop is free, however, the Foundry asks that you RSVP via email foundryfma@gmail.com to let us know you are coming.

The Foundry will also offer a free bully defense workshop for kids on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

“Our kids’ bully defense workshop is designed to achieve two goals. The first, and most important, is how to deescalate confrontations before they get out of hand. The second, is to deescalate physical contact through appropriate means,” said Tubbs.

“The methods we use are invaluable tools to help children (and adults) avoid potentially harmful situations, while at the same time, avoiding physical confrontations.”

This workshop is free, we do ask that you RSVP via email foundryfma@gmail.com to let us know how many children and their ages. Space will be limited in order to be the most effective.