Aldergrove hall turns 100, hosts fourth annual Ceilidh celebration this weekend

Proceeds from dancers, pipers, and stew go back towards preserving Coghlan hall

Irish dancing, bagpipe reverberations, and hearty stew will liven up north Aldergrove this Sunday – in an effort to preserve local history in the form of a 100-year-old hall.

Coghlan hall, first built in 1920, has been a gathering place over the years for dance and music as well as community classes taught on its sprung floor of wood.

Groups, including Maple Ridge-based Sionnaine Irish Dance Academy, enjoy the springy feel of the floor as they perform complex footwork and high kicks.

Ceilidh organizer Bob Long, also a Langley Township councillor, said the first year they threw the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, in 2017, it was hard to find Irish dancers.

“But after we booked the first group, now they contact me well in advance to schedule themselves in,” Long explained about the first Coghlan Ceilidh five years ago.

“And people love to see them dance,” Long added.

[Story continues below last year’s dance performance video]

The show will kick off at 4:15 p.m.

Along with guest piper Steve Gallagher, the night’s feature entertainment will include Celtic-Irish-Scottish band The Mad Celts – including piper Joe McDonald, fiddler Mike Sanyshyn, and Craig McGregor – who will cover feel-good songs.

Proceeds from the event will go towards further preservation of the hall.

“Think of the event as a way of keeping the lights on, with annual maintenance costs including parking lot upkeep,” Long explained.

In recent years, the society has added a few modern conveniences to the hall, like upgrades to its downstairs kitchen, new toilets, and new floors in its bathrooms.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration will take place March 15, from 4 to 8 p.m.

To reserve a seat for $15, email irish@ee4.net. The hall is located at 6795 256th St. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.