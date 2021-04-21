Aldergrove honks for Brian

Residents made noise for a beloved senior who received fanfare on Sunday at former Alder Inn site

A well-known Aldergrove face, Brian, was the centre of fanfare on Sunday when people took time to wave, honk, and visit with the senior. (Special to The Star)

A well-known Aldergrove face, known by the name “Radio Brian,” was the centre of fanfare on Sunday when people took time to wave, honk, and visit with the senior.

Now residing in an assisted living facility in Langley, friend Dino Bonetti took Brian to the former parking lot of Alder Inn on Sunday, April 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dozens of people stopped by – keeping their distance and wearing masks – to give Brian well wishes, who sat under a tent and enjoyed the warm weather.

“I feel like crying right now,” Brian said of the experience. “I’m so happy.”

The news of the surprise celebration to show the Aldergrove fixture – often seen along Fraser Highway in the downtown core – spread on the Aldergrove Safety and Awareness Facebook page.

Jim Smart, a friend of Brian’s, was so moved by his return to Aldergrove that he wrote a poem to celebrate the occasion.

Honk For Brian:

Brian is a respected citizen of Aldergrove. With his absolute and positive attitude. Brian has inherited a great number of wonderful friends. Brian is a man of truth and honor.

Brian had to leave Aldergrove because of health reasons.

A dear friend of Brian’s arrived in the heart of Aldergrove Sunday afternoon with Brian, so that he could meet with acquaintances of.

The recognition that Brian received from friends driving by, obedient to a hand held sign: “Honk For Brian,” Showing amazing love and support for Brian. Yes, indeed: Love conquers! The city’s love and support for Brian has captured his heart.

AldergroveSeniors