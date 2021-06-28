Aldergrove lavender farm blossoms amid high heat

Full Bloom is currently open for walking tours and shopping

Full Bloom Lavender Farm in Aldergrove is truly in full bloom and offering tours. (@pickupsmilesphotography/Special to The Star)

Full Bloom is in full bloom.

That’s what Aldergrove lavender farm owner Chad Boelema told The Star, inviting the public to come take a stroll through the rows of vibrant purple that begin to truly produce in hot weather.

His family bought the land in 2016 – run by teenage daughter Essie, who aims to make the farm have a Tuscany-type feel.

She operates the farm store where her handmade products including dried leaves, soaps, bath products, and body butter are up for sale.

With 2,000 plants of prominently the “Old English” variety of lavender, the farm, now in it’s fifth year under Boelema ownership, is known throughout the Lower Mainland for its walking tours through the fields.

Reservations for walks and shopping can and must to be made before people could visit.

The farm is located at 2926, 248th St.

More info can be found at fullbloomlavender.com.

