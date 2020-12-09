Aldergrove legion raised $48,467 through 2020 campaign

Money was raised through poppy sales, wreath sales, coin boxes, and e-transfer donations

Irene Brummitt was waiting with her hand-knitted Remembrance Day poppies for donors to arrive at the entrance to the Avalon seniors residence in Murrayville on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (Black Press Media files)

Though the COVID-19 pandemic quieted in-person donations and poppy sales around Aldergrove, legion branch #265 was still able to raise $48,467 through poppy sales, wreath sales, coin boxes, and e-transfer donations.

Lorrie Murray, poppy chairperson with Branch #265, said legion members extend thanks to everyone who helped to make their poppy campaign a success this year.

“Although we are all working under extenuating circumstances this year the community stepped up as usual,” Murray said. “We found the way to make sure the veterans and seniors in our community are helped by the poppy campaign.”

After last year’s closure of the Langley legion branch, responsibility for the poppy campaign was split with Langley divided between the Aldergrove and Cloverdale branches.

With 216th Street the dividing line, the Aldergrove branch coordinated poppy sales to the east, including areas of Fort Langley.

Legion volunteers previously raised $84,000 in 2019 to assist local veterans, though that amount included money carried over from 2018’s fundraising efforts.

$16,000 had been split between Chartwell Gardens, Cottage-Worthington Pavilion, Jackman Manor, and Simpson Manor in the summer to help extend its residents’ mobility and freedoms.

Murray added a heartfelt thank you to the businesses and people of Aldergrove, Walnut Grove, Fort Langley, Murrayville, West Abbotsford and all our volunteers for coming together during a difficult year.

“Your generosity will allow us to continue our work in the community,” Murray assured.

A special thank you was given to Irene Brummitt of Avalon Gardens in Murrayville and Claire Hurrell of Chartwell Green in Walnut Grove, who were singled out for raising $1,500 by selling their hand knit poppies to Langley community members.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Aldergrove legion branch #265 commemorates Remembrance Day

The 91-year-old credited the poppy project with giving her a renewed sense of purpose following the death of her husband David, who passed away just before Christmas, a few years ago.

More details about the poppycampaign can be found at www.aldergrovelegion.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveLangley TownshipRemembrance Day